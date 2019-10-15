KeeperRL
KeeperRL is an ambitious dungeon builder with roguelike elements. Take the role of an evil wizard and seek the ultimate knowledge of destruction. Explore the world, murder innocent villagers and burn their homes. Build your dungeon, lay traps and prepare for an assault of angry heroes.
When you control your minions the game becomes a classic roguelike, with turn-based and very tactical combat. You can also play as an adventurer and assault dungeons made by you or other players.
Dungeon management
You will dig deep into the mountain and build dozens of rooms, corridors and traps. Your minions will train and produce weapons and armor. Prisoners will be tortured. You will research new technologies like alchemy, beast mutation and sorcery.
Roguelike mechanics
The world is simulated on a very detailed level. Creatures use equipment and consumable items. There are dozens of special items, spells, attributes and special attacks. You can cut off heads and limbs and blind or poison your enemies. If you're not careful with fire, you can burn an entire forest or even your own dungeon.
Online dungeon sharing
Retire your dungeon and let other players explore it as adventurers, witnessing the destruction you've done and fighting with the forces that you've left behind.
The free version is the same as the full version, except it's ASCII-only. See screenshot.
This is an alpha release of the game. If you decide to purchase, you will have access to all future versions, including the final release. But the game is not completed yet, and some features might not be working. Please keep it in mind when purchasing.
Visit: http://keeperrl.com
|Updated
|2 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Rating
|Author
|miki151
|Genre
|Strategy
|Tags
|Roguelike
|License
|GNU General Public License v3.0 (GPL)
|Average session
|A few hours
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
|Mentions
|Developer interview with Kenney Vleugels
Development log
- KeeperRL Alpha23 is released!Oct 21, 2017
wait, is it eye of mage from HoMM III on site wallpaper?
Awesome! I really like the punch of nostalgia from the dwarf fortress esque style.
I want to buy the game but when I want to pay with PayPal I get an error message. Seems to be a problem on this site. Buying other games here on itch.io works.
Oh, you too?
Same here. Only a PayPal button shows up and it doesn't even work.
I already wrote to a developer and he replyed that he will look after it. I also wrote to itch.io staff but no response yet.
Great game, even though waiting for all adamandite training is a wee bit boring.
And enemies are rather boring after initial map is cleared.
Initial map and final keeper present some challenge though.
Just a heads up, for the free version on OS X, when I ran keeper_mac.command script, I was getting errors: FATAL input is false. Failed to load so-and-so from ./data/contribs/something.txt or Failed to load from ./data/free/another.ttf.
I found that if you just moved the relevant folders into /osx/ folder everything works.
Thanks! Looks like an awesome game!
Will investigate, thank you.
I realized that I was running the wrong keeper_mac.command (the one in folder /osx). It works as expected if you run keeper_mac.command from the top level without moving files. My bad!
Alpha24 let's gooooooooooo
I bought your game on Steam a while back and had no idea at the time your game was on itch. Is there a way, without buying it a second time, I could get you game on itch? I actually prefer itch, and GOG, to Steam. I could send you a screenshot of it in my Steam library if that would help.
There's a slight issue (easy to fix!) for Linux users with https://itch.io/app - if you could take a look at this thread I'm sure it'll be resolved in no time :)
It took me a while to see your comment. I'll use the launching script that you pointed to in the github thread. Thanks.
Hey miki151, I have been following your game for around 2 years, and I bought it here on itch.io about 150 days ago. I didn't have a computer at the time, but I had a little spare cash and wanted to buy it so that I could play once I got a computer. I have been playing for 3 1/2 hours, but unfortunately every time I get decently far into a game, it starts to crash relentlessly, I've tried playing for 2 minutes, and saving, and repeating, but eventually it'll just begin crashing even when I try to save. It is very frustrating because I love the game, but It is just too impossible to play like this. I was reading the forums and I heard that it seems to crash less when launched through steam, and so I was wondering where I could find the steam-key to add it to my library? I've tried every compatibility mode and other launch setting, and nothing is working. Please let me know what I can do/try.
Thanks!
Hey, I'm not aware of any crashes that could happen so often, especially during saving. The Steam version has been updated with a few fixes that will make it to itch.io very soon, but I don't think they'll change anything. But you can get a steam key if you bought the game on itch.io. Do you have a save file that causes the game to crash soon after the game loads it? I would love to see it. Feel free to email me at miki@keeperrl.com
The developer is active and devouted to the title, which earned him a loyal fellowship. While the game isn't finished yet, there is already lots of fun to be had. It's fun to develop dungeons and try to succeed in those of your fellow players. Go and try it yourself, enjoy!